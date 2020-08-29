The Teams Who 'Realistically' Can Win The 2020 NRL Premiership

By the end of September only eight teams will remain the race for the 2020 Premiership.

But realistically how many of those eight can actually be the last team standing on Grand Final day?

That question was answered by Ryan Girdler & Peter Sterling on Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.