We Get Rowdy With The Terrys At BIGSOUND

The Terrys Join Matty O On Triple M Homegrown

South Coast legends The Terrys join Matty O on Triple M Homegrown at Big Sound! The boys talk their upcoming album, their battle of the bands competition, and shout out some of their favourite Aussie acts!



Source: Instagram @theterrysband Source: Instagram @theterrysband

We also play WRITE, PARTY, DINNER. Who will the boys choose out of AC/DC, Kylie Minogue, and Paul Kelly?

Have a listen to the full chat below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!