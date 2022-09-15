We Get Rowdy With The Terrys At BIGSOUND

Triple M Homegrown With Matty O

Article heading image for We Get Rowdy With The Terrys At BIGSOUND

James Caswell

The Terrys Join Matty O On Triple M Homegrown

South Coast legends The Terrys join Matty O on Triple M Homegrown at Big Sound! The boys talk their upcoming album, their battle of the bands competition, and shout out some of their favourite Aussie acts!


Source: Instagram @theterrysband

We also play WRITE, PARTY, DINNER. Who will the boys choose out of AC/DC, Kylie Minogue, and Paul Kelly?

Have a listen to the full chat below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

15 September 2022

Music
Rock
The Terrys
Big Sound
Listen Live!
Music
Rock
The Terrys
Big Sound
Music
Rock
The Terrys
Big Sound
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs