The Teskey Brothers And Carl Barron Join The Stacked Heart Of St Kilda Concert Lineup

Triple M's favourite boys, The Teskey Brothers and Australian comedy legend Carl Barron join the already stacked line up for this years Sacred Heart Mission’s Heart of St Kilda Concert.

Taking place at the Palais in St Kilda, they join Joe Camilleri, Dan Sultan, Pierce Brothers, MC Brian Nankervis and many more to raise funds for the Sacred Heart Mission.

It will be your only chance to see the brothers before they head out on a sold out tour of the country.

All artists donate their time for the evening to help the Mission continue their inspirational work supporting people experiencing homelessness, social isolation and disadvantage in Melbourne.

Full Lineup:

The Teskey Brothers

Carl Barron

Joe Camilleri

Dan Sultan

With Master of Ceremonies Brian Nankervis

For more info visit: www.sacredheartmission.org



