The Teskey Brothers Have Released The Most Beautiful INXS Cover As A Tribute To Michael Gudinski

Well great, now I've gone and had a cry thanks to the beautiful humans that are The Teskey Brothers.

The band have released their soulful version of INXS's Never Tear Us Apart after fans literally demanded it.

The Warrandyte band performed a cover of INXS’s heart breaking hit at a New Years Eve concert, and music lovers were that stoked on the cover the band made the call to pop into the studio to record it.

The band have released their take of the INXS hit as a tribute to their late mate and champion of the band Michael Gudinski, who suddenly passed away last month and was The Teskey Brothers biggest fan.

Listen here

Wanna experience of The Teskey Brothers live?

THE TESKEY BROTHERS Supported by Mia Wray

Wed Apr 21 - The Forum, Melbourne

Tickets on sale next Tuesday 13th April at 9am www.theteskeybrothers.com



