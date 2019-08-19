The THIRD EDITION Club 75 Cannery Winter Series

Rather than succumb to social and musical hibernation the Cannery and Kyzapresents have provided a bunch of shows and events throughout the winter to keep the Esperance tuneful elite engaged. Throughout June, July and August there have been workshops, open mic’s and, of course, the famous Club 75 nights.

This Friday, August 23, will be the Third Edition Club 75 event at the Cannery, 6pm til 9pm. If the last two sold-out Club 75 events are anything to go by, tickets will be scarce so get in early and don’t miss out.

The line-up is sublime with the first touring act of the series gracing the Cannery stage. Sunday Lemonade are touring along the south-west of WA. They are releasing new music in February and are testing it out on the greedy ears of music lovers across our state.

The other artists performing are handpicked locals, some you may be familiar with (and love) others you will get to hear for the first time. Josh Adam, Josh Thomas, Demi Vandenberghe, Pete McMahon and Dave Simpsons will contribute to the great night with their supreme talents.

Sean has caught up with Josh Thomas, Demi Vandenberghe AND Sunday Lemonade in the lead up to the night! Hear about their style and some samples of their stuff at the audio link(s) below!

The legendary pop-up lounge bar will up and about and there will be food available through Livvy, with some tasty gozlemes up for grabs.

Tickets are cheap as chippies, under $20. Numbers are strictly limited to 75, hence why this event ALWAYS sells out, so, as mentioned before, buy your stupid ticket now from the Cannery website or from the Kyzapresents Facebook page.

DON'T MISS OUT!