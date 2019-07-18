The Three NRL Clubs That Could Utilise Josh Reynolds According To Ryan Girdler

Josh Reynolds has been told by Wests Tigers he is free to leave the club at the end of the 2019 season ending his injury-filled tenure with the club.

The 30-year-old has since confirmed the reports and will start the negotiating process with the other NRL clubs in a big to find a club for the 2020 season.

Former Penrith Panther Ryan Girdler has named the three sides he believes would fit well for both club and Reynolds, with two Sydney sides named.

