The Time Chris Judd Sledged Callum Sinclair For Having A 'Pin Head'

One of our favourites at Triple M Footy, Cal Sinclair, has announced he's hanging up the boots at the end of the season. Which reminded us of a controversial piece of radio involving the man himself!

We've dug into the archives to find the infamous 'pinhead' incident with Chris Judd. Juddy gave Sinclair a post-game drive after the Sydney ruckman was best on ground!

“We also noted the fact you’ve got a bit of a pinhead. Do you ever get nervous around balloons…”

But Sinclair had the last laugh over Juddy on this occasion!

LISTEN HERE:

Congrats on your career Cal, we apologise for about Juddy's antics and thanks for being a good sport!

Watch the Saturday Rub: