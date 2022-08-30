The Time Chris Judd Sledged Callum Sinclair For Having A 'Pin Head'

Friday Huddle throwback!

Article heading image for The Time Chris Judd Sledged Callum Sinclair For Having A 'Pin Head'

One of our favourites at Triple M Footy, Cal Sinclair, has announced he's hanging up the boots at the end of the season. Which reminded us of a controversial piece of radio involving the man himself! 

We've dug into the archives to find the infamous 'pinhead' incident with Chris Judd. Juddy gave Sinclair a post-game drive after the Sydney ruckman was best on ground! 

“We also noted the fact you’ve got a bit of a pinhead. Do you ever get nervous around balloons…”

But Sinclair had the last laugh over Juddy on this occasion! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Congrats on your career Cal, we apologise for about Juddy's antics and thanks for being a good sport! 

Watch the Saturday Rub: 

