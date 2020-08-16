The Top 5 Media Quotes From Ross Lyon

Ross Lyon has proven to be an exceptional addition to the Sunday Rub, however in his coaching days he wasn't always the most polished media performer.

The Sunday Rub went through the archives and found some of the questionable moments from interviews & press conferences!

Ross had another head scratcher on Footy Classified with his 'elephant' reference earlier this week prompting us to collate Ross' Top 5 Quotes!

From the infamous 'cobblers' quote to 'you're quite brilliant Shane', this had it all!

