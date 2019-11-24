The Top 5 Toys Revealed On Air With Jay & Dave

Geoff Oliver is a Toy Expert and has revealed the Top 5 toys for boys and girls this Christmas! He explains to Jay and Dave.

Top 5 - Boys:

Bakugan Dragonoid Maximus - Drop the Bakugan ball on top of Dragonoid Maximus and watch as he explodes into his most powerful evolution – springing open with a fierce roar and activating his power core chest armoury to light up! Ages: 6+ ~ RRP: $79.99

Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger –a powerful, yet lightweight all-terrain remote control vehicle that measures over two feet long and can perform epic stunts, crazy crashes and brutal bashes. Drives in forward or reverse, and steer left or right, with a detailed body, working headlights, and look-alike chassis, this replica of biggest and best Monster Jam RC truck ever is just like driving the real black and green wrecking machine. Ages: 6+ ~ RRP: $199.00

How to Train Your Dragon Hatching Toothless – Hatch and train the rarest, fastest and smartest of dragons, Toothless! Rock his egg to hear him growl; tap to hear him tap back; and shake n’ tilt to aggravate him to break through the shell to be the best bud, always. Age: 5+ ~ RRP: $119.00

Meccano Set 3 – Geared Machines – budding inventors now have the tools to step up a gear with construction and design. Young thinkers can experiment with the Maker Tool with built-in hole punch, edge guide, screw gauge and scorer turning any material into parts and parts into an all-new creation! Age: 10+ ~ RRP: $34.99

Monster Jam Kinetic Dirt Deluxe Set - create infinite race and freestyle courses with the specially engineered Monster Dirt, which feels and looks just like real dirt without the messy clean up. Exclusive to Monster Jam Kinetic Dirt Deluxe Set is a 1:64 scale die-cast Monster Jam truck with dirt-stained BKT tyres, giving it an even more life-like appearance than ever before! Ages: 3+ ~ RRP: $29.99

Top 5 - Girls:

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper – has put the OMG in DIY! Bring the salon home with this all-in-one nail kit, easily stamp and style custom manicures in minutes. Complete with five patterns and two nail polish colours, mix n’ match to personalise looks decorating up to 125 nails of any size. Nail polish formula is completely non-toxic and kid-safe. Ages: 8 to 11 ~ RRP: $34.99

Hatchimals HatchiWOW just got a whole lot bigger with HatchiWOW reaching heights of 32” and offering a whole new EGGtended play EGGsperience. Llalacorn is Llama cuteness meets unicorn magic inside the largest rehatchable and glittery translucent crystal Hatchimal egg ever. Adorable and ready to play in five minutes, Llalacorn has voice recognition providing the ultimate interactive play experience with over 250 sounds and reactions. With a neck that can magically shrink or grow, soft and fluffy Llalacorn expresses her emotions through her movements and comes to life offering various game modes! Ages: 5 to 8 ~ RRP: $149.99

Meet Owleez , the first ever interactive toy pet that can REALLY fly! This endearing baby owl needs to learn to fly and practice makes perfect. Place her in her nest and watch her soar, help her fly or comfort her after a crash. Place her in the nest and continue playing while she charges! Owleez comes in pink and white. Ages: 5 to 8 ~ RRP: $79.99

Fall in love with Luvabella Newborn’s natural expressions, realistic body movements and baby babble. Designed with a super soft and snuggly body, Luvabella Newborn is easy to cuddle. When its naptime, slowly rock her to sleep and watch as her tummy gently rises and falls, place a hand on her tummy to hear her heartbeat! Ages: 4 to 6 ~ RRP: $109.99