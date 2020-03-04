The top Aussie towns list has surfaced... and we've made it!
But who beat us?!
Rainforests, The Great Barrier Reef, the winding hills and sights of the Tablelands...
It's pretty easy to see why the Far North would be one of the BEST destinations in not only Australia but the world.
Leading online travel site Wotif has released their 2020 top Aussie towns of the year and we've slid in at number 5!
But it was who beat us at number 2 which has prickled a few feathers this morning.
Managing Director Daniel Finch runs us through who it was and why we're one of the best tourism destinations.
Can't be bothered listening... here's your cheat sheet!
- Coffs Harbour, NSW: Bananas aside, there’s something for everyone in Coffs. From intimate beaches to untamed rainforests, and perched halfway between Sydney and Brisbane, Coffs Harbour is NSW’s very own paradise of attractions.
- Mackay, QLD: The inaugural winner of Wotif’s Aussie Town of the Year awards in 2018, the historic town of Mackay is firmly on the radar for travelling Aussies. Located at the centre of the Queensland coast, Mackay boasts lush subtropical rainforests, national parks and a thriving public arts scene.
- Airlie Beach, QLD: Known as the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, Airlie Beach is an aquatic playground offering stunning views by day and a bustling, vibrant nightlife.
- Batemans Bay, NSW: Named in 1770 by Australian explorer Captain James Cook, Batemans Bay is in the heart of the Oyster Coast. It offers fresh local seafood and a great base for exploring the wonders and natural beauty of the NSW South Coast.
- Cairns, QLD: Famed for its access to the Great Barrier Reefand the Daintree Rainforest, these world-heritage sites stamp Cairns on the map as Australia’s nature capital with some serious adventure game.
- Port Fairy, VIC: Delivering old-world charm with a modern twist, Port Fairy sits on the doorstep of the famed Great Ocean Road, boasting a rich history, excellent restaurants and a charming seaside community.
- Albany, WA: As close as you’ll get to a historic European city in WA, Albany is the western state’s oldest European settlement, with a rich history and fantastic family appeal.
- Katoomba, NSW: Oh hey (three) sisters! A vibrant and historic town at the heart of the Blue Mountains, Katoomba spoils its guests with spectacular walks and lookouts, rich cultural heritage and great restaurants and bars.
- Margaret River, WA: You had us at Cab Sav. The Margaret River region is known for its wine, beaches and sense of adventure, all tucked away in Australia's south-west corner.
- Maroochydore, QLD: With its funky cafes, multicultural cuisine and thriving live music scene, Maroochydore is the cultural capital of the Sunshine Coast, where you can easily transition from an ocean dip to an evening cocktail.