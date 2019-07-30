The Triple M Footy Fan Podcast is all about the fans, and this week the boys picked their biggest supporter meltdowns of all time.

LISTEN HERE:

Inspiration came from this Crows fan who tried to make a statement after the loss to Carlton on Saturday, although he didn’t quite crack the top five.

THE TOP FIVE FAN MELTDOWNS OF ALL TIME:

5. “Get a dog up ya Collingwood!”

After a brutal couple of years, Essendon knocked off Collingwood at the MCG on Anzac Day 2017 — and this fan bloody enjoyed it (fair warning — most of this language isn’t safe for kids or work!)

4. The Essendon fan who burnt his scarf after a loss to Carlton

This one from last year is art — it gets better every time you rewatch it.

3. The Richmond fan who dumped a pile of chook pooh at Punt Road

Some old school meltdownery here: this bloke — who goes by Gecko — dropped a truckload of chook crap out the front of Punt Road after a loss to Geelong in 2001. Our own Billy Brownless got around him on the Footy Show.

2. “Right. In front! Of Me!”

You all know this one. Semi-final weekend in 2009 after a free kick to Jack Anthony put the Pies through to the prelim at Adelaide’s expense, one Crows fan got on TV when he was tired and emotional.

1. Mario from Doncaster

After Richmond got spanked by Sydney in round 23, 2016, famous talkback Tiger fan Mario from Doncaster rang into SEN, and the audio has to heard to be believed.

There you have it — the top five fan meltdowns of all time according to the Triple M Footy Fan Podcast.

