The Top Five Things You Cannot Miss Out On At This Year's Brisbane Festival

Believe it or not, it's that time of year again: Brisbane Festival 2019.

And as the city prepares to welcome yet another incredible year of theatre, music, dance, circus and opera - not forgetting, of course, the thrilling Sunsuper Riverfire - we've whittled down our top five events for you to watch.

5. THE COLD RECORD

Described as "a secret performance" that will "confound your expectations at every turn", this one-man show follows the story of a 12-year-old boy who has his heart broken through listening to rock and roll. Guests are asked to submit their favourite punk rock songs ahead of time, which are then woven through the show. In case you haven't figured it out by now, the host is a "live rock and roll encyclopaedia" - and he'll prove it, by regaling you with facts and stories about the songs you love the most.

Details here.

4. SAM SIMMONS

One of Australia's must-see comedians, Sam Simmons is bringing his much-loved silliness to the Brisbane Festival in order to make your life infinitely better. 26 Things You've Been Doing Wrong sets out to fix such issues as linty jeans, sand in your bathers and even the age-old problem of trying to eat a chicken wing in public.

Details here.

3. FIRE GARDENS

See the Botanical Gardens like you've never seen them before: On fire. Fire Gardens promises "huge spheres of leaping flames", "sculptures that flicker and dance" and "fiery urns that cause shadows to play" in an event that promises an otherwordly experience for the whole family.

Details here.

2. CITY AND COLOUR

Joined by The Jezabels in his only Australian show, City and Colour will close out Brisbane Festival 2019 to mark the Riverstage's 30th birthday. City and Colour, the stage name of Canadian singer/ songwriter Dallas Green, will also be joined Asha Jefferies, Odette and Didirri. Playing crowd favourites, plus some new tracks from his upcoming album, City and Colour's performance is not to be missed.

Details here.

1. SUNSUPER RIVERFIRE

One of the most electrifying fireworks displays in Australia, Sunsuper Riverfire will once again bring a powerful end to the festival. Multiple bridges, barges and city rooftops will light up in this pyrotechnic extravaganza, while we play the soundtrack live on 104.5 Triple M.

Details here.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.