The Top Funniest Zoom Meeting Fails

We've all begun to adjust to the new norm of working from home, right?

You'd think we'd be passed the times of forgetting to mute ourselves on the all staff zoom meeting, or standing up and remembering too late we're not wearing pants.

Zoom has become an essential video call service for staff working from home, family reunions, land students participating in classes during the COVID-19 restrictions. And when it comes to embarrassing moments, no one is safe!

It's not easy to be taken seriously when you're a potato. And yes, I mean literally. a. potato.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

Nor is it easy to get out of a sticky situation like this one...

This is truly what nightmares are made of!!

We all dread speaking up on a Zoom call, knowing our face is taking prime position on all screens. What's worse is when it isn't expected...

I accidentally burped on zoom today and the main screen went to me .... brb dropping out — Desia (@DesiaCheri) April 15, 2020

If you're short on conversation starters, this person wouldn't recommend gaming apps!

Aren't pants are optional in the home workplace?

Kids are the new coworkers for parents who are working from home.

Speaking of kids, who can forget this iconic BBC News moment when a Dad was interrupted by his toddlers back in 2017? It's an oldie but a goodie.

But unfortunately some interruptions aren't so welcome...

Pets are not only welcome but encouraged to join any Zoom call I'm on.

