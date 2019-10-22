The Tour That Inspired INXS To Record Good Times

It's not every day that two Aussie rock greats come together to record a great piece of music, but that's exactly what INXS did with Jimmy Barnes.

Tim Farriss & Kirk Pengilly have reflected on what it was like working with Jimmy Barnes to record a cover of the The Easybeats hit, Good Times, which was performed at the iconic Australian Made festival.

The song was recorded at the famous Rhinoceros Studios, where the band recorded their sixth studio album, Kick.

Australian Made was held during 1986-1987 in all capitals of Australia and had a line-up filled with Aussie greats, Mental As Anything, I'm Talking, The Triffids, The Saints, Divinyls, Models, Jimmy Barnes & INXS.

Here's what Tim & Kirk had to say about recording Good Times with Jimmy Barnes:

