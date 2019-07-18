The Townsville School Zones With Leadfoots Have Been Revealed

The school zone locations where locals aren’t slowing down have had the spotlight put on them.

In the last 12 months hundreds of Townsville drivers have been busted speeding through the 40km/hr zones.

Stats say that 500 drivers weren’t paying attention in the last year while driving through the school zones, most commonly through zones for Oonoonba State School and Weir State School.

Across Queensland in 2018 the amount of drivers caught speeding in a school zone was a shocking 19,826.

RACQ have revealed that 1,775 of those drivers were doing more than 20km/hr over the limit.

Whilst some Townsville school zones have varied times, they all require you to travel no faster than 40, so watch that speedo!

CATCH UP ON MORE LOCAL NEWS NOW:

