The Triple M Community Share Their Memories Of Charlie Watts

Following his passing

Article heading image for The Triple M Community Share Their Memories Of Charlie Watts

Image: Charlie Watts, Getty

The music community is in mourning following the news that long time drummer for the Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts has passed away, aged 80.

The news that was announced by a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones has been met with tributes from musicians and music lovers from all over the world.
Read more here

Here at Triple M we had Triple M Aussie host and drummer of British India, Matty O shared the unbelievable story of touring with The Stones on their last Australian tour.
Listen:

Post

 

Molloy were joined by music commentator and MASSIVE Rolling Stones fans James Young who shared his tribute and memories:

Post

JB from The Rush Hour remembered the time Charlie left him and Warnie starstruck at the Boxing Day test:

Post

Triple M Adelaide's Iron Hayden highlighted the influence Charlie had on the future of rock music:

Post

Marty Sheargold heard from the Triple M community on their memories of Charlie and seeing The Stones live:

Post

Listen to Triple M's tribute to the iconic drummer:

Post


Rest In Peace Charlie Watts, 1941-2021

26 August 2021

Charlie Watts
Triple M
Rolling Stones
Listen Live!
Charlie Watts
Triple M
Rolling Stones
Charlie Watts
Triple M
Rolling Stones
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs