The Tropics are welcoming athletes for IRONMAN this weekend.

What a weekend it's set to be.

We've just seen the Masters Games finish with more than 2000 competitors and now we welcome the World's best Ironman challenge to the tropics.

It's one of the most gruelling challenges there is, but those who dare to compete take home the glory of knowing what they've achieved.

This Sunday, June 9 will see the running of the 70.3 and and Ironman event which will commence in Palm Cove and run over essentially the same course used in previous years.

70.3 competitors will hit the water at Palm Cove at 6.35am, followed by the Cairns Airport Ironman competitors jumping into action at 7.35am.

Both events will run simultaneously over the half course and full course which will run to Port Douglas and then back to the Cairns Esplanade.

CHANGED TRAFFIC CONDITIONS – PORT DOUGLAS:

A number of traffic conditions will be changed to accommodate athletes involved in Ironman Cairns on Sunday, June 9.

The Captain Cook Highway, north of Veivers Road Palm Cove to Old Port Road at Port Douglas, will be closed to all traffic from 5.30am to 5.30pm . Anyone wishing to travel between Cairns and Port Douglas during those hours will need to travel via the Kuranda Range Road (Kennedy Highway) Mareeba, Mount Molloy, and Julatten or vice versa.

. Old Port Road will be closed between the Captain Cook Highway and Port Douglas Road from 6am to 5pm.

Port Douglas Road will be closed Agincourt and Barrier Streets from 6am to 5pm.

The first cyclists will be back onto the Northern Beaches at approximately 8.30am and we expect there will be a steady flow of cyclists for most of the day until approximately 5pm.