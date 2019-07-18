The Truth Behind Reports The Gold Coast Titans Are Relocating To Brisbane

Rumours that the Gold Coast Titans are set to be rebranded and playing up to eight games a season in Brisbane have gained traction after a Channel 9 report last night.

Triple M NRL insider Dobbo joined The Big Breakfast with Marto, Robin and Nick Cody on Thursday morning to reveal the truth about the Titans becoming Brisbane's second team.

Dobbo also explained why the struggling Gold Coast side would be remiss not to bring in a much loved and familiar name like Kevin Walters as the new coach, saying it's a far better decision for the game.

"The bottom line is, they need someone who draws revenue and who Queenslanders relate to, to get the fans back," Dobbo said.

