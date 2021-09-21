The Tweed And Byron Bay In Snap Lockdown Amid COVID Alert

Grave concerns for the Gold Coast as northern NSW are plunged into a seven-day lockdown.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced that from 5pm Tuesday, the Tweed, Byron Bay and Kempsey LGA’s will be placed under stay-at-home health orders.

The lockdown comes after an authorised worker with COVID flew from Sydney to Ballina on Saturday and was potentially infectious for several days in the region.

“The person was an authorised worker; it was part of their employment. They had all the approvals to leave Sydney and they did so, and they followed the rules. Unfortunately, these things happen." - John Barilaro

The stay-at-home health orders apply to anyone who has been in Kempsey since September 14 and Byron or Tweed since September 18.

The renewed rules mean that there are only five reasons to leave home, which includes shopping for food, medical care, getting vaccinated, compassionate needs, exercise and work or tertiary education if you can’t work or study at home.

Residents in the LGAs of concern have been urged to “take this very seriously”, amid concerns over low testing and vaccination rates.

It comes as NSW has recorded 1022 new COVID cases and 10 more deaths on Tuesday, while Queensland had recorded no new coronavirus cases.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.