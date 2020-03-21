The Two Key Moments Which Show Nathan Cleary's Confidence Following James Maloney Departure

Nathan Cleary has helped steer the Penrith Panthers to back-to-back opening wins to start the 2020 season.

The young-half has stepped up since the departure of Nathan Cleary and Triple M's Peter Sterling has identified two key moments from the opening Panthers fixtures that show the footballing improvement of Cleary.

LISTEN HERE:

Sterlo also discussed Latrell Mitchell first two games in his new position of fullback and the 'hooking' of young Bulldogs half Lachlan Lewis; hear the full chat below.