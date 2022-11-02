The Two Sri Lankan Stars Who Could Save Aussies' T20 Bid

Former Australian cricket star Brad Haddin and commentator Mark Howard have identified with the two Sri Lankan spinners who could hold save the Aussies from an early exit at the T20 World Cup.

While Sri Lanka's focus will only be on their own performance with their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals still alive, a win against England on Saturday will drastically shake up the tournament.

After England handed New Zealand its first loss of the tournament on Tuesday, with Australia needing a Kiwis win on the night, fourth-placed Sri Lanka now looms as the home nation's best hope for getting out of group one.

The Aussies sit in third sport, with New Zealand and England ahead only on net run rate.

Fortunately for the Aussies, Haddin and Howard are confident two of Sri Lanka's star spinners could hold the key to troubling England, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana poised to make something happen.

"They specialise in this form of the game and spinners... they're always thinking of new innovations," Haddin said on Triple M's Willow Talk Podcast.

LISTEN HERE: