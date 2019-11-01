The Two 'Wildcard' Clubs Who Will Enter The Race To Sign Latrell Mitchell

Triple M's league insider Brent Read has provided an update on the future of Latrell Mitchell.

As of today, Mitchell is free to begin 'official' negotiations with rival NRL clubs to secure his future for the 2021 season and beyond.

The Bulldogs will reportedly offer the back-to-back Premiership winner a huge contract, in the vicinity of $1-million per season.

However, according to Ready two other NRL clubs look set to come in late with a bid for the 22-year-old.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also provided an update on the future of Brodie Croft and David Fifita following the retirement of Matt Gillett at the Broncos; hear the full chat below.