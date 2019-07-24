The UFC Is Returning To Melbourne For "The Biggest Fight In Australian History"

The UFC is heading back to Australia in October.

The mixed martial arts behemoth announced this morning that the upcoming UFC 243 pay-per-view will take place at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on October 6.

UFC 243 will be headlined by Kiwi-born Australian Rob Whittaker and undefeated New Zealander Israel Adesanya in a bout that will unify the world middleweight title.

"To have two champions in Whittaker and Adesanya fighting for the title on home turf is huge – this will be the biggest fight in Australian history," UFC president Dana White said.

This will be Whittaker's return to the Octagon after being sidelined with serious injuries for more than a year.

The Victorian government and UFC officials are expecting a bumper crowd of over 60,000n to watch the bout, which will be larger than the crowd that saw Rhonda Rousey defeated by Holly Holm back in 2015 - an event that generated over $100 million of tourism revenue for Melbourne.