The UK have invented the CHEESIEST BURGER IMAGINABLE!

It gives a new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’.
The Ultimate Cheeseburger is only a burger in appearance and name. It is a meal for the cheese lovers out there, a made to order cheeseburger from UK based deliver service Hungryhouse that consists of nine different cheeses.
The breakdown:
- Mozzarella ‘seeds’
- A large disk of Camembert makes up the ‘patty’
- Red Leicester ‘tomatoes’
- ‘Onion rings’ or bits of German smoked cheese
- Babybel ‘gherkins’
- Some sweet ‘relish’ of Stilton, and THEN
- ‘Lettuce’ made from Eda and American cheese
When combined together the cheese ingredients make a delectable looking, small burger. It’s not one for the faint hearted though and Hungryhouse recommends the meal is shared between four.
Imagine if you put that under a flame and got to see it melt… (Insert drool here).
Sean certainly loved it, check out what he had to say on the Breakfast Show this morning