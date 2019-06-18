The UK have invented the CHEESIEST BURGER IMAGINABLE!

It gives a new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’.

The Ultimate Cheeseburger is only a burger in appearance and name. It is a meal for the cheese lovers out there, a made to order cheeseburger from UK based deliver service Hungryhouse that consists of nine different cheeses.

The breakdown:

Mozzarella ‘seeds’ A large disk of Camembert makes up the ‘patty’ Red Leicester ‘tomatoes’ ‘Onion rings’ or bits of German smoked cheese Babybel ‘gherkins’ Some sweet ‘relish’ of Stilton, and THEN ‘Lettuce’ made from Eda and American cheese

When combined together the cheese ingredients make a delectable looking, small burger. It’s not one for the faint hearted though and Hungryhouse recommends the meal is shared between four.

Imagine if you put that under a flame and got to see it melt… (Insert drool here).

Sean certainly loved it, check out what he had to say on the Breakfast Show this morning