The Ultimate Aussie Alt Rock Festival Spring Loaded Is Heading To VIC

The nostalgic festival of the year Spring Loaded has just expanded with the announcement of a VIC event this November.

The festival see's Grinspoon,You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah, Magic Dirt, Frenzy Rhomb, Custard, The Fauves, The Meanies, Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder, Caligula and MC Linsday 'The Doctor' McDougall play Victoria's Hastings Foreshore Reserve November 27, after touring the country.

To hit the Big Day Out loving rock fans, this is one for all of your mates to relive the soundtrack of your youth.

Tickets to Hastings Foreshore Reserve go on sale on Friday April 16 at 11am local time. All other tickets are on sale now.

The Spring Loaded festival dates will be held with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment. Festival organisers will work closely with and comply with all requirements of the public health authorities in respect of these shows. If any shows are required to be postponed, a postponement date will be announced and punters will be eligible for a full refund if they are unable to make the new date.

SPRING LOADED DATES

SAT 8 MAY | ON THE LAWN AT ROYAL RANDWICK, SYDNEY | NSW | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 1300 364 001 | All Ticketek Outlets

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545 | All Oztix Outlets

SAT 12 JUN | CAIRNS SHOWGROUNDS | QLD | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 1300 364 001 | All Ticketek Outlets

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545 | All Oztix Outlets

SAT 19 JUN | SANDSTONE POINT HOTEL, BRIBIE ISLAND | QLD | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 1300 364 001 | All Ticketek Outlets

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545 | All Oztix Outlets

SAT 26 JUN | ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE | SA | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 1300 364 001 | All Ticketek Outlets

FRI 23 JUL | DARWIN AMPHITHEATRE | NT | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 1300 364 001 | All Ticketek Outlets

SAT 16 OCT | GOSFORD ENTERTAINMENT GROUNDS | NSW | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 1300 364 001 | All Ticketek Outlets

SAT 23 OCT | STUART PARK, WOLLONGONG | NSW | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 1300 364 001 | All Ticketek Outlets

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545 | All Oztix Outlets

SAT 30 OCT | RED HILL AUDITORIUM, PERTH | WA | 18+

Tickets available from www.moshtix.com.au | 1300 438 849 | All Moshtix Outlets

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 1300 364 001 | All Ticketek Outlets

SAT 27 NOV | HASTINGS FORESHORE RESERVE, MORNINGTON PENINSULA | VIC | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 1300 364 001 | All Ticketek Outlets

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545 | All Oztix Outlets

More info: www.springloadedfestival.com.au





