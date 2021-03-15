The Ultimate Aussie Rock Festival Is Here

After the blockbuster success of the inaugural festival in Queensland pre-covid, Empire Touring is elated to announce Spring Loaded is back and larger than ever, declaring a triumphant return to live music with nine festival dates set to rock around Australia in a bid to pay homage to some of the country’s most beloved festivals gone by including Big Day Out and Homebake.

With a colossal lineup dripping in 90s Aussie alt rock nostalgia, 2021’s shows boast a haul of the decade’s most celebrated acts, including Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Custard, The Fauves, The Meanies, Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder, Caligula and MC Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall.

Set to kick off in Sydney On The Lawn at Royal Randwick on May 8, the massive festival will then head up to Cairns, before moving on to Sandstone Point Hotel Bribie Island, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Darwin Amphitheatre, Gosford Entertainment Grounds, Stuart Park Wollongong, Red Hill Auditorium in Perth and will wrap in Victoria on November 27.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday March 24 at 10am local time.

SPRING LOADED DATES

SAT 8 MAY | ON THE LAWN AT ROYAL RANDWICK, SYDNEY | NSW | 18+

SAT 12 JUN | CAIRNS SHOWGROUNDS | QLD | 18+

SAT 19 JUN | SANDSTONE POINT HOTEL, BRIBIE ISLAND | QLD | 18+

SAT 26 JUN | ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE | SA | 18+

FRI 23 JUL | DARWIN AMPHITHEATRE | NT | 18+

SAT 16 OCT | GOSFORD ENTERTAINMENT GROUNDS | NSW | 18+

SAT 23 OCT | STUART PARK, WOLLONGONG | NSW | 18+

SAT 30 OCT | RED HILL AUDITORIUM, PERTH | WA | 18+

SAT 27 NOV | VENUE DETAILS TO FOLLOW | VIC | 18+

Venue details to come, sign up for pre-sale www.springloadedfestival.com.au

