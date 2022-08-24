The Ultimate One Hit Wonders Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns (1)

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!

The 80s seemed to have an especially high proportion of one hit wonders. And, we're going to level with you, some of these bands didn't only have one song - but only one genuinely massive one. And as you'll see, there are plenty of genuinely massive 80s bangers below. Oh and look out for an appearance from the band we named our whole Flock Of 80s Fridays after:

29 Turning Japanese The Vapors 28 Wild Horses Gino Vannelli 27 Safety Dance Men without hats 26 Ship Of Fools World Party 25 The Stroke Billy Squier 24 Pass The Dutchie Musical Youth 23 Real Gone Kid Deacon Blue 22 One Perfect Day Little Heroes 21 Owner of a Lonely Heart Yes 20 Walkin' On Sunshine Katrina & The Waves 19 867-5309/Jenny Tommy Tutone 18 Take On Me A-Ha 17 The Breakup Song Greg Kihn Band 16 I Ran A Flock Of Seagulls 15 In A Big Country Big Country 14 Right On track Breakfast Club 13 Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs 12 Man Overboard Do Ré Mi 11 Vienna Ultravox 10 Welcome To The Boomtown (Single) David and David 9 Wild Wild West The Escape Club 8 Final Countdown Europe 7 Stay Oingo Boingo 6 Echo beach Martha and the Muffins 5 I Remember You Skid Row 4 Tainted Love Soft Cell 3 99 Luftballoons Nena 2 Counting The Beat The Swingers 1 Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

