The Ultimate One Hit Wonders Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns (1)

From The Vapors To Dexy's

Article heading image for The Ultimate One Hit Wonders Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns (1)

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown! 

The 80s seemed to have an especially high proportion of one hit wonders. And, we're going to level with you, some of these bands didn't only have one song - but only one genuinely massive one. And as you'll see, there are plenty of genuinely massive 80s bangers below. Oh and look out for an appearance from the band we named our whole Flock Of 80s Fridays after:

29Turning JapaneseThe Vapors
28Wild HorsesGino Vannelli
27Safety DanceMen without hats
26Ship Of FoolsWorld Party
25The StrokeBilly Squier
24Pass The Dutchie Musical Youth
23Real Gone KidDeacon Blue
22One Perfect DayLittle Heroes
21Owner of a Lonely Heart Yes
20Walkin' On SunshineKatrina & The Waves
19867-5309/JennyTommy Tutone
18Take On MeA-Ha
17The Breakup SongGreg Kihn Band
16I RanA Flock Of Seagulls
15In A Big CountryBig Country
14Right On trackBreakfast Club
13Love My WayThe Psychedelic Furs
12Man OverboardDo Ré Mi
11Vienna Ultravox
10Welcome To The Boomtown (Single)David and David
9Wild Wild West The Escape Club
8Final CountdownEurope
7StayOingo Boingo
6Echo beachMartha and the Muffins
5I Remember YouSkid Row
4Tainted LoveSoft Cell
399 LuftballoonsNena
2Counting The BeatThe Swingers
1Come On EileenDexys Midnight Runners

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

Listen live to Triple M on the free LiSTNR App and keep up to date with all the latest in music by subscribing to Triple M Rock. You can even listen to nothing but 80s music on there with the dedicated Triple M 80's station too!

24 August 2022

Flock of 80s
80s
Music
Listen Live!
Flock of 80s
80s
Music
Flock of 80s
80s
Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs