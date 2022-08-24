- Rock NewsThe Ultimate One Hit Wonders Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns (1)
The Ultimate One Hit Wonders Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns (1)
From The Vapors To Dexy's
This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!
The 80s seemed to have an especially high proportion of one hit wonders. And, we're going to level with you, some of these bands didn't only have one song - but only one genuinely massive one. And as you'll see, there are plenty of genuinely massive 80s bangers below. Oh and look out for an appearance from the band we named our whole Flock Of 80s Fridays after:
|29
|Turning Japanese
|The Vapors
|28
|Wild Horses
|Gino Vannelli
|27
|Safety Dance
|Men without hats
|26
|Ship Of Fools
|World Party
|25
|The Stroke
|Billy Squier
|24
|Pass The Dutchie
|Musical Youth
|23
|Real Gone Kid
|Deacon Blue
|22
|One Perfect Day
|Little Heroes
|21
|Owner of a Lonely Heart
|Yes
|20
|Walkin' On Sunshine
|Katrina & The Waves
|19
|867-5309/Jenny
|Tommy Tutone
|18
|Take On Me
|A-Ha
|17
|The Breakup Song
|Greg Kihn Band
|16
|I Ran
|A Flock Of Seagulls
|15
|In A Big Country
|Big Country
|14
|Right On track
|Breakfast Club
|13
|Love My Way
|The Psychedelic Furs
|12
|Man Overboard
|Do Ré Mi
|11
|Vienna
|Ultravox
|10
|Welcome To The Boomtown (Single)
|David and David
|9
|Wild Wild West
|The Escape Club
|8
|Final Countdown
|Europe
|7
|Stay
|Oingo Boingo
|6
|Echo beach
|Martha and the Muffins
|5
|I Remember You
|Skid Row
|4
|Tainted Love
|Soft Cell
|3
|99 Luftballoons
|Nena
|2
|Counting The Beat
|The Swingers
|1
|Come On Eileen
|Dexys Midnight Runners
Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!
Listen live to Triple M on the free LiSTNR App and keep up to date with all the latest in music by subscribing to Triple M Rock. You can even listen to nothing but 80s music on there with the dedicated Triple M 80's station too!