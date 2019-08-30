The Unexpected Inspiration Behind Paul Kelly's How To Make Gravy

Joining good friends Kennedy Molloy, Australian treasure Paul Kelly shared the inspiration behind the unofficial Aussie Christmas carol, How To Make Gravy.

The iconic song that has now inspired the Making Gravy concert tour, was originally written for a 1997 Christmas charity CD and it's now taken on a life of its own.

Joining the show to announce the Making Gravy tour news, Paul Kelly is touring Australia this December.

Paul Kelly plus Special Guests

The Making Gravy 2019 Tour

Perth : Stadium Park at Optus Stadium, Saturday December 7 (tickets through Ticketmaster)

: Stadium Park at Optus Stadium, Saturday December 7 (tickets through Ticketmaster) Melbourne : Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Thursday December 12 (tickets through Ticketek)

: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Thursday December 12 (tickets through Ticketek) Sydney : The Domain, Saturday December 14 (tickets through Ticketmaster)

: The Domain, Saturday December 14 (tickets through Ticketmaster) Brisbane: Riverstage, Saturday 21 December (tickets through Ticketmaster)

