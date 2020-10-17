The Unfortunate Position Cameron Smith's Finds Himself In Amid Retirement Talk

Cameron Smith was chaired off Suncorp Stadium in the Storm's Preliminary Final win on Friday night.

It could be Smith's last game in Queensland.... He might return in 2021 part of a NRL side... No one (seemingly not even Cam) knows what the future holds.

Triple M's Ryan Girdler threw up an interesting talking point on the Saturday Scrum around Smith's retirement.

Girdler said Smith finds himself in an unfortunate position due to the complexity of the decision that also has an impact on the futures of Harry Grant & Brandon Smith.

