The Unsung NSW Blue Who Was Unbelievable According To MG

Tom Trbojevic's current form led to Triple M's Mark Geyer stating he is the best rugby league player he has ever seen.

While Trbojevic together with Latrell Mitchell, Nathan Cleary & Jarome Luai will get all the plaudits for NSW's demolition of Queensland, there's an unsung hero in the Blues team who's game one defensive performance was unbelievable.

LISTEN HERE:

Hear The Rush Hour with MG podcast first and free on the LiSTNR App everyday from 3pm or on Sydney’s 104.9 Triple M every night from 6pm 👉 Rush Hour Podcast!