The ‘Unsung’ Panther Ready For Origin Debut

Tackle-busting Panthers winger Brian To’o has all the makings of a State of Origin player, 17-time Maroons rep Wendell Sailor has told the Dead Set Legends.

“I’ve got no doubts he’s certainly in the mix, it just depends on who Freddy (NSW Origin Coach Brad Fittler) wants to go with,” Sailor said of the 22-year-old.

“He’s playing really good football, every time I watch him play, he excites me.

“Benji [Marshall] kept looking at me saying, ‘how good’s this bloke?’.”

Sailor also identified the off-contract Sharks star that incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon must cut ties with in 2022.

