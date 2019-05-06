The Vancouver Street Festival Is Back!

Everything old is new again when it comes to the fun and entertainment at the Vancouver Street Festival on Saturday, May 11.



Kicking off at 11am, the Festival is set among some of Albany’s most magnificent heritage buildings, the perfect backdrop to showcase the range of old skills and sustainable crafts on offer. Kids will be entertained with a suite of activities for all abilities.



Two stages will play host to a swag of Great Southern musicians and performers to set the ambiance, including two time WAM song of the year winner Simone Keane and the Albany Shanty Men.



Street performers will be roaming, with Southern Edge Arts and Albany Contemporary Dance presenting acts around local themes called Presence of Wool and Sea Creatures.



Local history will also be front and centre, with the Western Australian Museum heading up a tour of Albany’s historical precinct, exploring the intersection of the science and art at our feet.