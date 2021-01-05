The Vic/NSW Covid Border Bubble Explained

The Covid - 19 pandemic is changing all the time.

And while we advise you get your own up to date advice from your official State Government departments (below), we're keen to spell out the practical stuff that affects a lot of us living either site of the Murray River.

If you know anyone who's unsure of how the current Covid - 19 situations are affecting travel in and out Victoria and New South Wales, here's what they need to know.

People living in Victoria’s ‘Border Bubble’ and are PERMITTED to travel into the NSW “Border Bubble’ and you DO NOT need a Victorian Border Crossing Permit or to self-isolate when you return to Victoria.

You simply need to produce your current Drivers Licence when requested, showing your residential address in the ‘Border Bubble’.

