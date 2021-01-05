The Vic/NSW Covid Border Bubble Explained
Get The Facts
The Covid - 19 pandemic is changing all the time.
And while we advise you get your own up to date advice from your official State Government departments (below), we're keen to spell out the practical stuff that affects a lot of us living either site of the Murray River.
If you know anyone who's unsure of how the current Covid - 19 situations are affecting travel in and out Victoria and New South Wales, here's what they need to know.
People living in Victoria’s ‘Border Bubble’ and are PERMITTED to travel into the NSW “Border Bubble’ and you DO NOT need a Victorian Border Crossing Permit or to self-isolate when you return to Victoria.
You simply need to produce your current Drivers Licence when requested, showing your residential address in the ‘Border Bubble’.
SCROLL DOWN to see the full list of Vic and NSW Local Government Areas included in the "Border Bubble".
Here's the OFFICIAL WORD from Victoria Authorities.
"Are there any restrictions on how far I can travel within the border communities?" If you are a Victorian border community resident there is no limit on how far you can travel within the border communities ‘bubble’. You cannot visit any other part of New South Wales. You do not need a permit to travel but you do need to carry photo identification showing your address (such as a driver’s license).
Here's the OFFICIAL WORD from NSW Authorities.
"I’m a resident of a New South Wales border community but I’m travelling to Victoria with a visitor who isn’t - can I enter Victoria?" Victoria’s border for entry from New South Wales has closed You cannot transport anyone who is not a resident of a border community to Victoria without a permit, or an exemption or exception.
Local government areas in the Border Bubble currently include:
Victoria
- Alpine Valleys
- Benalla
- Bendigo
- Buloke
- Campaspe
- East Gippsland
- Gannawarra
- Indigo
- Loddon
- Mildura
- Moira
- Shepparton
- Swan Hill
- Towong
- Wangaratta
- Wodonga
- Yarriambiack
New South Wales
- Albury City
- Balranald
- Bega Valley
- Berrigan
- Broken Hill
- Edward River
- Federation Greater Hume
- Hay
- Lockhart
- Murray River
- Murrumbidgee
- Snowy Monaro
- Snowy Valleys
- Wagga Wagga
- Wentworth
"Every test helps us protect everything we’ve achieved.— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) December 18, 2020
Keep catching up with mates. And keep doing the things we love.
So even if your symptoms are mild,
or you’ve been tested before, every test helps.
For testing locations visit https://t.co/hevvh51ISV"