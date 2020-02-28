The Voting Panel For Tonight's Best On Ground Medal Has Been Announced

The voting panel who will decide the winner of tonight's Best on Ground Medal for the Victoria vs All-Stars match has been announced.

Ranging from AFL greats to the State Emergency Service, the panel will work in collaboration with fans using the Google fan vote.

The panel will be chaired by St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt, who will be joined by four-time Premiership star Luke Hodge, President of the Omeo District Football Netball League, Ray Gallagher, and Chief Officer of the Victoria State Emergency Service, Tim Wiebusch.

Fans will be able to vote throughout the match by googling "AFL vote".

