The WA Police Band Just Dropped A Tribute To Eddie Van Halen And Yes, It's Bagpipes!

Sadly, today the world lost a rock legend in Eddie van Halen, and our very own WA Police Pipe Band have paid tribute to the legend in the only way they can.

Bagpipes!

WATCH:

The news of EVH's passing has reverberated around the world, with our very own Clairsy sharing his thoughts on what Eddie contributed to the world of music.

LISTEN:

WA Police, we love what you did! Rock on to that!

