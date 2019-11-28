The Waifs Will Return To WA This Summer!

WA's homegrown exports, The Waifs will return for six special shows this summer!

2019 has seen the much-loved ARIA-winning trio travel across the country, sharing songs from their now expansive eight album catalogue in a series of almost all sold out shows.

They also undertook an extensive US tour that included one memorable stretch where they passed through eight states in 14 hours.

Two years on from celebrating their 25th anniversary and their #1 ARIA chart-topping album Ironbark, The Waifs are hitting WA in 2020:

WESTERN AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES

Date: Saturday 25 January

Venue: Albany Entertainment Centre





Date: Tuesday, 28 January & Wednesday, 29 January

Venue: HEART, Margaret River





Date: Thursday January 30

Venue: Fremantle Arts Centre with Special Guests





Date: Saturday, February 1

Venue: Mundaring Weir Hotel with Special Guests





Date: Sunday, February 2

Venue: Ravenswood Hotel with Special Guests

You can snatch up your tickets by heading to www.thewaifs.com

