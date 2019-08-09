The Wait Is Over - Luke Combs Announces New Album Release Date

new music is coming!

Shania Twang

an hour ago

Shania Twang

Article heading image for The Wait Is Over - Luke Combs Announces New Album Release Date

Luke Combs has officially confirmed the news we’ve ALL been waiting for – a new album is coming and the really good news is that it’s not far away.

 

