The Waterfront Redevelopment Stage 2

Stage 2 of the Waterfront Redevelopment is set to be officially opened on Friday 4 June 2021 at 1:30pm. This new innovative space will provide a boost of fun for our community and tourists alike.

The $930k project commenced in October 2020 and has transformed the town entrance and play precinct while connecting the works undertaken in Stage 1 across the Port MacDonnell foreshore. The new state of the art all abilities playground combines adventure and nature play concepts as well as the Limestone Coast regions ﬁrst free water play space. The precinct is complemented by new BBQ areas with tables and seating where families and visitors will be able to gather and enjoy the beautiful facility and landscape.

Our community has been involved in the project since its inception said Mayor Richard Sage, who is extremely impressed with the Stage 2 Waterfront Redevelopment.

“Council has worked with our community partners throughout the project, from involving students in picking the types of play equipment to be installed, to our indigenous partners who have weaved art, storytelling, and native flora into the space, to the Port MacDonnell Men’s Shed who created the sensory poles. It is clear that the success of the space is down to working together to deliver a precinct that is not only beautiful but fun for everyone”.

The project has also helped boost our economy with primarily local contractors engaged to deliver the Stage 2 Waterfront Redevelopment.

“Local contractors and materials have been used throughout the project which puts money back into the community and provides local employment opportunities. Some specialist services and materials had to be sourced from outside the region, however where possible we have kept local. Most of the wood used across the Waterfront Redevelopment came from the old town jetty linking the old with the new”.

CEO Darryl Whicker gave thanks to all involved in the planning and delivery of the Stage 2 Waterfront Redevelopment.

“Thank you to the community, staff and contractors who have worked in collaboration to deliver this amazing space for our residents and visitors. This new space will be a destination in the region and I look forward to local businesses and the community as a whole out enjoying the rewards of the Stage 2 Waterfront Redevelopment”.