The Western Australian Community Achievement Awards Are Here! Nominate Your Picks Now!

Triple M is proud to be local and we LOVE regional community spirit!

Recognizing those who give back & choose kindness is so important, that’s why we are proud to sponsor The 2021 West Australian Community Achievement Awards.

The Western Australian Community Achievement Awards aim to encourage, acknowledge, and reward the valuable contributions individuals, communities and businesses are making throughout regional and rural Western Australia. The awards recognise and pay tribute to their achievements, which contribute to making regional Western Australia a better community & place to live.

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond for your community? Want to recognise a group really making a difference? What about a local business who’s customer service really stands out from the rest?

They want to hear about it & the best part is…nominations are OPEN NOW, until Thursday 29th July!!

Click here to nominate.

Check out the categories below -

Curtin University, School of Education Teaching Excellence Award

Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries Making a Difference Award

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Economic Development Award

Insurance Commission of Western Australia Regional Safety Award

Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award

Rinehart Development of Northern Regional WA

Woolworths Community Group of the Year Award

For more information or to nominate click here.