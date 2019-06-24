The Whale Dreamers Festival Is Back For 2019!

Whale Dreamers Festival is created by a passionate group of locals held at Norah Head Lighthouse bringing the community together to raise awareness of the plight of whales, to hear about their wonder, to raise funds for conservation and research projects about whales, and to actively participate in their conservation.

A day out with the family with free activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Plenty of food, live music, stalls to help educate the public about conservation, and loads more!

Check out the program to see the running of the day!

What: Whale Dreamers Festival 2019

When: Sunday, 7th July

Where: Norah Head Lighthouse

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play