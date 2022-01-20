The Whitsundays ranked #2 of the 100 most loved destinations around the world - Ofcourse!

Tourism Sentiment Index has released Leading Places: The 100 Most Loved Destinations Around the World for 2021, and The Whitsundays is #2 in the rankings.



For the first time ever, destinations around the world have been ranked to uncover those that are most loved. These Leading Places are the 100 most loved destinations in 2021 according to consumer sentiment – what people really feel. Being named in the rankings means The Whitsundays has earned the love and an impressive Tourism Sentiment Score® during one of the toughest years the tourism industry has faced.



Tourism Whitsundays Chief Executive Officer, Rick Hamilton said the exciting announcement was a huge achievement for The Whitsundays during what was an incredibly challenging year for the tourism industry.



“The Whitsundays being ranked #2 of the 100 most loved destinations around the world is a testament to our passionate and resilient tourism industry and operators who were continuously impacted by the challenges of COVID-19.



“In 2020/21 Tourism Whitsundays launched several marketing campaigns to keep the destination front of mind to holidaymakers with the organisation remaining dedicated to showcasing The Whitsundays as the globally recognised Great Barrier Reef destination,” Mr Hamilton said.



Tourism Sentiment Index conducted an intensive study of its data – more than 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available about 21,330 global destinations – to identify the 100 Most Loved Destinations. Tourism Sentiment Index is cutting-edge technology that applies the power of artificial intelligence to the challenge of deciphering sentiment from human expression. This technology produces a novel metric for destination marketing: Tourism Sentiment Score®. This is the metric that the tourism industry has been missing since the dawn of the internet.



Red Cat Adventures Owner and Tourism Whitsundays Chair, Julie Telford said this announcement was a huge achievement for local businesses across the region.



“The last two years have impacted the tourism industry like never before, but as always businesses in The Whitsundays have continued to pivot and adapt to these challenges, offering new experiences and providing the same high level of customer service.



“Being ranked #2 of the 100 most loved destinations around the world is a kudos to operators across the region and we look forward to welcoming more holidaymakers to the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef with a warm Whitsundays welcome,” Mrs Telford said.



To see The Whitsundays and the other 99 Most Loved Destinations, please click here.