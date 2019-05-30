The Winemaker Just Dropped Some Huge Mail Regarding Angus Crichton’s NRL Future

For the second time on The Rush Hour with MG, the team welcomed back "The Winemaker".

The mysterious NRL insider hears plenty on the grapevine - hence the suitable moniker - and once again joined the show on Wednesday to spill the beans on the most recent whisperings.

According to The Winemaker, the Sydney Roosters aren’t impressed with the Angus Crichton's start to life on the East of Sydney. especially after he copped a fair bake from coach Trent Robinson after the club's loss to the Knights last Friday.

The Winemaker also dropped some juicy news including a rift in one of the Origin camps and who the Dragons are looking to sign after receiving salary cap dispensation following Jack de Belin's suspension; hear the chat below.