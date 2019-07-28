'The Wombat' Brandon Smith Once KO'd The New Zealand Amateur Boxing Champion

Storm utility Brendon Smith is fasting becoming a rugby league cult-hero. 

Nicknamed The Wombat by the great Johnathan Thurston, Smith is proving himself in becoming a crucial part of the Storm's side and run to another Premiership. 

And it seems as though he can also throw hands, according to Paul Kent who told this ripper of a yarn on Triple M Sunday NRL. 

This was part of a broader chat around Manly's fantastic season so far following their Golden Point win over the Storm in Melbourne; hear the full chat below.

 

