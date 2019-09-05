The World’s Biggest Lollipop has been ERECTED IN RAVENSTHROPE TODAY!

Ravensthorpe residents will be excited to see a new installation established on the main drag this Thursday morning. Yummilicious Candy Shack has just received its brand new, big LOLLIPOP.

The structure is the largest of its kind (a lollipop) in the world, with the next biggest around six-foot tall in California. The Candy Shack Lollipop will be stand at an imposing 7.5 metres in height. It was built as individual parts in Esperance before being transported and installed outside the confectionary retailer on Morgans Street.

Sean caught up with Yummilicious Shop owner Belinda on the Breakfast Show

Yummilicious Candy Shack store owner, Belinda McHurg, and the Ravensthorpe townspeople hope the tourist attraction will entice visitors to stay in the town just a little bit longer as they pass through, ideally take photos or just have a gander and then, of course, inject some foreign cash into the local economy.

The Big Lollipop will be officially unveiled midday on Sunday September 8. Food vans, bouncy castles and music are amongst the entertainment for the big opening day for the big, candy sweet!