The World's First Covid-Safe Country Music Festival Is Happening In Australia

The world's first covid-safe country music festival has been announced for Australia, this October.

The Savannah Summer Series will happen in Cairns and Mareeba, Queensland this October 1-3 in the world first event.

Lee Kernaghan, Casey Barnes, The Buckleys and heaps more are all playing the big weekend event. Click here for the full line up.



Headliner and country music icon, Lee Kernaghan is excited to smash out some classic's at the gig, saying; “I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone at the Savannah Summer Series in Cairns and Mareeba next month. I’ll be jumping up on stage with the boys from SaltbushSix to knock out some classics and I also get to officially announce the Savannah in the Round 2021 Festival and Lineup. See you in North Queensland in October!”

Originally scheduled for the Queen's Birthday Weekend, the organisers fast tracked the event to keep Aussie musician's playing in a covid safe gig.

Visit www.savannahintheround.com.au for all the ticket info

Catch up on the Best Bits from Triple M Country:

