"The World's Gone Mad": Kent & Hooper Slam The Wests Tigers "Concern Hotline'

10 hours ago

WESTS TIGERS

Triple M's Paul Kent and James Hooper have slammed the reported 'concern hotline' setup by the upper management of the Wests Tigers. 

According to Danny Weidler who writes in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Tigers have a hotline for players or staff to raise concerns about the way the club is run. 

Speaking on Triple M Sunday NRL Kenty and Hoops slammed the idea. 

Triple M Sunday NRL host Anthony Maroon decided to setup his own 'feedback hotline' on the show which left the team in stitches; hear the full chat below.

