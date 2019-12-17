The World's Largest Bouncy Castle Is Heading To Sydney And Its EPIC!

Brace yourselves! The worlds largest inflatable course is coming to Sydney and here is everything you need to know about it.

The Big Bounce Australia has just announced it’s bringing the world’s biggest bounce house to Australia, which includes a 300-metre inflatable obstacle course and a three-part space-themed wonderland.

Essentially, there are three courses you can go absolutely crazy on.

The first, is The Worlds Biggest Bounce House which covers more than 1500 square metres featuring giant slides, obstacle runs, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops, and even an in-built custom stage for DJs to pump up the crowd with confetti cannons and beach balls.

The second is a mammoth 300 metre course with 50 obstacels to smash through. You'll have to navigate your way through infatable giants and make your way to the final jumbo slide!

Lastly, a space filled wonderland filled with aliens, spaceships, slides and an epic 18-metre-tall maze.

Head here to grab your tickets now.

THE DETAILS

What: The Big Bounce Australia

When: Friday 24 January until Sunday 9 February

Where: St. Ives Showground, St. Ives

Cost: $55 for adults-only sessions (16+)

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.