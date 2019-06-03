The Yeppoon Show Is Right Around The Corner!

It's that time of year again, when the family dusts off their winter woolies and head out for a full day of family fun!

That's right, the Yeppoon Show is almost here and they have a whole lot of fun in store, kicking off Saturday June 8th and wrapping up on Sunday, June 9th.

Not only will there be all of our favourite show things like ice cream, hot chips and ferris wheels, but this year, there will be a heap of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets are cheap, with adults sitting at $10 per person and the kiddlywinks at only $5 each. You can even bring Grandma and Grandpa along this year at $5 each for pensioners.

With wood chopping, arts and crafts, rides as well as an animal farm, there will be hardly enough time in the day to experience everything! The show will be topped off with an epic fireworks display on the Saturday, following a full night of entertainment from a line-up of talented acts.

So clear your schedule and take the fam out for a full day of fun and games at the Yeppoon Show!!