There Are 14 Temporary Emergency Sand Stockpiles Located Across The Mackay Region
SEAFORTH now has an emergency sand stockpile on Elizabeth Street.
There are 14 temporary emergency sand stockpiles located across the region.
These sites are for residents to obtain sand for emergency use only, such as protecting a property from flooding in the event of a natural disaster.
Sand stockpiles are located at:
Suburb
Location
Armstrong Beach
Rural Fire Brigade Shed
Calen
Church Street
Campwin Beach
SES Facility, 103 Campwin Beach Road
Finch Hatton
SES Facility, 17 Letchford Street
Grasstree Beach
40 Zelma Street
Koumala
SES Facility – Bull Street
Midge Point
SES Facility – 1503 Midge Point Road
Mirani
Corner of Victoria and Augusta streets
North Mackay
Norris Road reserve (PCYC end)
Sarina
SES Facility – Brewers Road
Seaforth
Community Centre, 1 Elizabeth Street
South Mackay
BB Print Stadium Mackay overflow car park on Leisure Street
West Mackay
Hume Street
374 Shakespeare Street (beside 122 Army Cadet premises)
Residents are required to take along a shovel and their own sandbags.
Hessian or poly-weave sandbags may be purchased from most hardware stores.
For more information visit council’s website or phone 1300 MACKAY (622 529).