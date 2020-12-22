There Are 14 Temporary Emergency Sand Stockpiles Located Across The Mackay Region

Details Here

Article heading image for There Are 14 Temporary Emergency Sand Stockpiles Located Across The Mackay Region

SEAFORTH now has an emergency sand stockpile on Elizabeth Street.

 

There are 14 temporary emergency sand stockpiles located across the region.

 

These sites are for residents to obtain sand for emergency use only, such as protecting a property from flooding in the event of a natural disaster.

 

Sand stockpiles are located at:

 

Suburb

Location

Armstrong Beach

Rural Fire Brigade Shed

Calen

Church Street

Campwin Beach

SES Facility, 103 Campwin Beach Road

Finch Hatton

SES Facility, 17 Letchford Street

Grasstree Beach

40 Zelma Street

Koumala

SES Facility – Bull Street

Midge Point

SES Facility – 1503 Midge Point Road

Mirani

Corner of Victoria and Augusta streets

North Mackay

Norris Road reserve (PCYC end)

Sarina

SES Facility – Brewers Road

Seaforth

Community Centre, 1 Elizabeth Street

South Mackay

BB Print Stadium Mackay overflow car park on Leisure Street

West Mackay

Hume Street

374 Shakespeare Street (beside 122 Army Cadet premises)

 

Residents are required to take along a shovel and their own sandbags.

 

Hessian or poly-weave sandbags may be purchased from most hardware stores.

 

For more information visit council’s website or phone 1300 MACKAY (622 529).

22 December 2020

Sandbags
Mackay
Region
Listen Live!
Sandbags
Mackay
Region
Sandbags
Mackay
Region
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs