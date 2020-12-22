There Are 14 Temporary Emergency Sand Stockpiles Located Across The Mackay Region

SEAFORTH now has an emergency sand stockpile on Elizabeth Street.

There are 14 temporary emergency sand stockpiles located across the region.

These sites are for residents to obtain sand for emergency use only, such as protecting a property from flooding in the event of a natural disaster.

Sand stockpiles are located at:

Suburb Location Armstrong Beach Rural Fire Brigade Shed Calen Church Street Campwin Beach SES Facility, 103 Campwin Beach Road Finch Hatton SES Facility, 17 Letchford Street Grasstree Beach 40 Zelma Street Koumala SES Facility – Bull Street Midge Point SES Facility – 1503 Midge Point Road Mirani Corner of Victoria and Augusta streets North Mackay Norris Road reserve (PCYC end) Sarina SES Facility – Brewers Road Seaforth Community Centre, 1 Elizabeth Street South Mackay BB Print Stadium Mackay overflow car park on Leisure Street West Mackay Hume Street 374 Shakespeare Street (beside 122 Army Cadet premises)

Residents are required to take along a shovel and their own sandbags.

Hessian or poly-weave sandbags may be purchased from most hardware stores.

For more information visit council’s website or phone 1300 MACKAY (622 529).